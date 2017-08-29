Arrieta continues hot streak for Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Chicago.

Jake Arrieta is back to being appointment watching again.

It has been that way since the all-star break, and although Arrieta wasn't his sharpest Tuesday night, he still managed to toss 6 shutout innings for the Cubs in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Although he did throw 97 pitches and run some deep counts, Arrieta gave up only 2 hits as he ran his record to 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA since the all-star break. Of his 9 starts since the break, 8 have been quality efforts.

Arrieta improved his season record to 14-8 and lowered his ERA from 3.49 to 3.36. He endured a 25-pitch first inning, giving up a one-out double to Josh Harrison but stranding him at third base.

During the unofficial second half, Arrieta has flashed the form that made him the Cy Young Award winner in 2015 with a 22-6 record and 1.77 ERA. Last season Arrieta was 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA.

As he tries to pitch the Cubs to the playoffs for a third straight year and himself into a mega-contract, the anticipation is back when Arrieta makes a start.

"Watching him go out there tonight or anticipating him going out there tonight, you're really seeing this hybrid version of Jake compared to two years ago and maybe last year where he's at right now," manager Joe Maddon said. "It's starting to trend back to two years ago. So I'm see nothing but good. Just talking to him in the dugout, you can tell when somebody's confidence is in place or not. He's just becoming more confident."

Maddon noted what everybody can see -- that Arrieta has a complicated crossfire delivery that can be hard to repeat.

"It probably eluded him for a bit," Maddon said of the consistency. "Now he's getting that feel back where things are coming back together."

Arrieta's teammates have noted that the "wow factor" is back with Arrieta.

"The way he's been throwing the ball has been very, very well," said left fielder Kyle Schwarber, another second-half contributor in 2015. "It's coming out of his hand, and he's throwing strikes and getting strikeouts.

"Whenever he's out on the mound you always know you have a chance to go out there and put up a win, and that's the same with everyone on our staff. We feel really comfortable with everyone out there."

The game was scoreless until Ben Zobrist led off the bottom of the sixth inning against Chad Kuhl with a first-pitch homer. It was Zobrist's 10th home run of the season.

The Cubs scored twice more in the inning, on a single by Alex Avila and a sacrifice fly by Jason Heyward. Anthony Rizzo added an RBI double in the eighth. He had 2 doubles in the game.