Don't forget about Chicago Bears defense

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, left, is sacked for a 13-yard loss by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Willie Young (97) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Lost amid the Chicago Bears' quarterback "discussion" has been the encouraging performance of the first-team defense, which has permitted just 10 points in five quarters of preseason action.

The only touchdown the No. 1 defense has allowed was in Week 2 against Arizona, and that came after a 49-yard interception return by Tyrann Mathieu that gave the Cardinals a short field at the Bears' 43-yard line.

Most important to coach John Fox is the progress demonstrated from week to week, culminating in Sunday's effort in which the starters didn't allow any points. Even the backups kept a strong Tennessee Titans offense off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter of a 19-7 victory.

"We executed better, and executed better under pressure in game situations," Fox said. "We made strides, and that's what you try to do, is get better every week."

The first team held the Titans' first-team offense to just 130 yards in the first half.

"I was pleased," Fox said. "I've been pleased with them all week, all preseason. I thought (Sunday) was probably our best outing against what I would consider a very talented Tennessee offense."

In the third year of Vic Fangio's defense, and with a secondary infused with talent through free agency and the draft, the Bears expect to see that improvement continue when the regular season begins. Last year's defense was 15th in yards allowed but just 24th in points allowed.

"Our guys are more comfortable in our scheme, defensively," Fox said. "(And) we were able to address our secondary a little bit more this off-season."

Veteran safety Quintin Demps, who had 4 tackles Sunday, immediately upgraded the Bears' last line of defense. So does rookie Eddie Jackson who, like Demps, possesses the ability to make plays on the ball absent from recent Bears secondaries.

Free-agent pickups Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper upgraded the cornerback spot, adding production and experience, although Amukamara's ankle injury on the first play of Sunday's game could be a temporary setback.

Up front, the Bears added veteran linemen John Jenkins and Jaye Howard to improve the depth behind 2016 starters Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Mitch Unrein. And 2016 third-round pick Jonathan Bullard is bigger and better than he was as a disappointing rookie.

"Guys are playing together more," said Hicks, who had 1 of 4 Bears sacks Sunday. "The guys are learning each other's strengths and weaknesses. I think once that all culminates and we figure each other out, I think we're going to be great."

Hicks tied with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd for second on the team in sacks last year with 7, just one-half behind leader Willie Young.

If Floyd can stay healthy for 16 games, he's a double-digit sack threat. He was sidelined Sunday with a foot injury, which is not believed to be serious.

