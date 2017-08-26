Girls volleyball: Lakes takes Crosstown Classic triumph

In Saturday's Crosstown Classic at Libertyville, Lakes's girls volleyball team won the title, defeating Stevenson in the semifinals and Warren in the championship match.

Lakes went 5-0 in the tournament and is now 7-0 on the season.

The Eagles got wins over Grayslake Central, Zion-Benton, Champaign Centennial, Stevenson and Warren.

Erica Grant led the way for Lakes with 43 kills for an average of 8 kills per match. Katie Billetdeaux finished with 35 kills and Keelan Bell had 15 kills.

Alyssa Bombicino and Allison Ulrich had 22 digs and 15 digs, respectively, while Rachel hel Orpano had 67 assists and Devinn Bell had 42 assists.

In the semifinal match against Lakes, Stevenson got a team-high 10 kills from Hope Havenhill. Stevenson finished in third place.

Also at the Crosstown Classic, Wauconda went 2-3, defeating Grayslake North, 25-22, 25-15 and Zion-Benton, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23.

On the tournament for the Bulldogs, Nicole Carazes had 34 kills, Riley Aldrich had 26 kills and Carlie Krachtus had 25 kills.

Aldrich also had 25 assists while Summer Olsen had a team-leading 47 assists to go along with 10 service aces.

Jane Sakowicz added 64 digs for Wauconda, which is now 3-3 on the season.

Mundelein went 1-6, with a win over Round Lake.

Gillian Paul had 16 kills on the tournament while Alexis Naddy had 15 and Isabella Cartland had 14.

Meanwhile, Grayslake North split two matches on Saturday, defeating Round Lake, 25-11, 25-19 and losing to Grayslake Central 18-25 and 17-25.

Alyssa Gerzel had 8 kills and 8 digs and 6 aces for the Knights while Erin McBriarty led the defense with 13 digs. Abby Cunningham added 10 digs and 11 assists, Lindsey Deip had 10 assists and Lexie Baker had 8 digs.