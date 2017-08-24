Hicks looks to be foundation for Bears defense

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates a sack in last year's game against the Texans in Houston. Associated Press

Akiem Hicks is what some football scouts refer to as a "planet player," as in, there aren't many people on the planet his size capable of playing in the NFL.

At 6-foot-5 and 332 pounds, Hicks is an intimidating presence and an integral part of a Bears defensive line that will determine how well the unit does as a whole in 2017. His dimensions alone indicate he can be an immovable object in run defense. But he can push the pocket, too, as his 7 sacks and team-best 18 quarterback pressures last season attest.

"He's big, he's physical, and he's got good athleticism for a man that size," Bears coach John Fox said. "He's a big human being, and that size comes in handy really in (stopping) the run and the pass. He's a load."

The Bears have allowed just 3.2 yards per rush in the first two preseason games (Last year they allowed 4.4). They would like to continue that stinginess in Sunday's nationally televised third preseason game against the Titans in Nashville -- and especially in the regular season.

"That's our focus point, right?" Hicks said. "Stop the run. By any means. We focus on that all day in practice. That's our mantra."

Hicks is built to provide the foundation for that run defense.

"If (I) can't stop the run, there's really no point in me being here, right?" Hicks said. "So that's always been my focus.

"My old coach used to tell me, 'You have to earn the right to rush the passer.' If you don't stop them on first and second down, you're not going to get to that third down where you can get after it. That's why (stopping the run) is always a focus for me."

Although he's preparing for his sixth NFL season, Hicks is just 27 years old and is coming off a career year, with indications that he'll only get better. His career-best 71 tackles last year were more than double the next-best Bears lineman.

Hicks is a defensive end in the Bears' base 3-man front, but he moves inside to tackle on passing downs. Because he was effective in both roles, Hicks played a whopping 86.6 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

Fox throws around compliments like manhole covers, but he believes Hicks can be a Pro Bowl player this year.

"I think he's capable," Fox said. "My experience with the Pro Bowl is it's a little bit like the player of the week (award) -- you just have to win. If we're able to play winning football, that helps all those individual honors."

Hicks has found an ideal fit in the Bears' 3-4 defense. He was miscast in New Orleans when the Saints, who drafted him in the third round (89th overall) out of Regina (Saskatchewan) University, switched to a 4-3 and tried to force him into a defensive end. Early in 2015, the Saints traded him to the New England Patriots and after the season he became a free agent. Bears GM Ryan Pace, who previously was the Saints' director of player personnel, swooped in with a two-year $10 million contract. That may have seemed pricey to some, but Hicks has easily outperformed his deal.

He says he has much more to accomplish.

"I have a little goal board in my room that I look at whenever I get up," he said. "I can't tell you all my goals, but I will say this: It's just constant improvement this year in every category."

Is the Pro Bowl on the board?

"Yes, it is," Hicks said. "I will tell you that."

Hicks was less forthcoming about a dollar amount for a contract extension that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has discussed with the Bears. But he sounds as if he wants to stick around.

"It's a beautiful thing to be looked at as somebody (they) want to be a part of (their) team for a long time," he said. "I appreciate the interest. I'm still living my dream. I'm under contract for another year. I'm taking it step-by-step. I'd love to be a Bear for a long time. Let's leave it at that."

