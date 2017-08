Girls volleyball: Batavia defeats Wheaton Academy

Sam Juarez had 10 kills, 17 digs and 2 aces Wednesday to lead the Batavia girls volleyball team in a 23-25, 25-18, 25-15 nonconference win over Wheaton Academy.

Also contributing for the Bulldogs were Jo Brozny (4 aces), Jenna Garrett (23 assists, 9 digs), Hannah Yaconis (8 kills) and Becca Robinson (9 digs, 2 aces).