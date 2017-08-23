Girls golf: BG wins tiebreaker to edge Schaumburg

Buffalo Grove's Jasmine Yi and Schaumburg's Trinity Corwin, along with their respective teams, were fit to be tied in Wednesday's Mid-Suburban League opening season tri-meet at the Buffalo Grove Golf Club.

The Bison and Saxons each scored 179 with their top four scorers while Palatine shot 196.

However, the Bison earned the tri-meet win by the fifth-score tiebreaker rule (with Alisa Patel's 50).

Yi and Corwin, both seniors, shot 2-over-par 39s for medalist honors.

Corwin, a sectional qualifier the last three years, won IJGA events in 2015 and 2016.

Following her on the Saxons' score card on Wednesday were Cheyenne Harris (43), Jennifer Cappello (45) and Tatiana Cooper (52). Harris, Corwin and Cappello played competitive golf this summer in several IJGA and MAJGT tournaments. Corwin competed in the Colorado Jr. Golf Alliance, where she shot a 69.

Yi's 39 was followed by her teammates Haeri Lee (44), Zoe Childs (48), Riley Donahue (48) and Patel (50).

Jenny Myslinski led the Pirates with a 41, followed by Ariel Blanchard (47), Meghan Fortunado (54) and Olivia Radtke (54).

Barrington wins tri meet: Caroline Smith (39), Ishani Majmudar (42), Stephanie Su (43) and Olivia Lee (44), Barrington (168) started out MSL play 2-0. The Fillies defeated Wheeling (200) and Rolling Meadows (223) at the par-36 Makray Golf Course.

Adrienne Rohwedder (34), Samantha Rohwedder (43) were top scores for Wheeling while Meadows was paced by Nicole Van Dresen (49) and Natalie Anderson (52).w

Maine South d Maine West: Maine South defeated the Warriors 167-189. The Warriors were led by junior Clare Cupuro who shot a 42 at the par-32 Salt Creek Golf Course.