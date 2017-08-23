Chicago Bears sign tackle Leno to 4-year contract extension

hello

Bears offensive left tackle Charles Leno has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021.

The former seventh-round draft pick out of Boise State started all 16 games at left tackle last season and the final 13 games in 2015. The Bears finished third in the NFL in rushing last year, and Jordan Howard set the franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie with 1,313.

According to internet reports, Leno's deal is worth $38 million with $21.5 million guaranteed.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.