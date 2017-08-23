Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Bears sign tackle Leno to 4-year contract extension

  • Chicago Bears tackle Charles Leno has signed a four-year contract extension.

Bears offensive left tackle Charles Leno has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021.

The former seventh-round draft pick out of Boise State started all 16 games at left tackle last season and the final 13 games in 2015. The Bears finished third in the NFL in rushing last year, and Jordan Howard set the franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie with 1,313.

According to internet reports, Leno's deal is worth $38 million with $21.5 million guaranteed.

