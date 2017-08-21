Girls volleyball: St. Charles North debuts 3-setter lineup with win

The Three Amigos, the Three-headed Monster -- while the nickname might need some work, St. Charles North's unique three-setter lineup already looks in midseason form.

The North Stars debuted their new look Monday night at home, and Katie Lanz, Amanda Parker and C.J. Johnson showed off their talent and versatility in a convincing 25-17, 25-15 victory over a Rosary team coming off a Class 3A supersectional season.

North Stars coach Lindsey Hawkins has never played three setters at the same time. Judging by the opener, it's a look that could make life difficult for St. Charles North's opponents.

"We have three setters who are very good so we are utilizing them in lots of different places at different times and trying to mix it up and give the other team something tough to look at," Hawkins said. "They looked pretty good for the first time out."

Lanz led both teams with 7 kills. Parker added 5 digs and 3 kills, and Johnson had 5 kills.

"We haven't had much practice with it," Lanz said. "We did pretty good. It's kind of cool because any rotation any one of us can set. And we can switch up our hitters too.

"We have very versatile players, and I think communication is the biggest thing. We are working on it still but for the first game I thought it went really well."

St. Charles North (1-0) didn't trail in either set. The North Stars scored the first four points, with Lanz contributing an early kill and block.

An ace by Rosary's Lauren Brummel helped the Royals momentarily turn the tide, and a series of three straight North Star hitting errors brought the Royals within 8-7.

That was as close as Rosary got in Game 1. Lanz fired an ace for a 10-7 lead, Johnson slammed back a free ball to make it 14-10, and Parker's back set to Abby Graham made it 21-15 and led to Rosary's second timeout.

Lauren Caprini served for the first game, a ball put away on a Lanz set to Johnson in the middle.

Rosary (0-1) briefly tied the second set at 3-3 and 4-4, the later on a kill by Annika Pickard. St. Charles North again surged, a tip kill by Johnson making it 9-4. The lead kept growing, with Lanz serving her second ace for a 20-12 lead, then assisting Johnson on another kill on the next point.

Facing match point, Maya Sullivan capped one of the longest rallies of the night with a big swing in the middle to keep Rosary alive. But the North Stars quickly capped their win on the following rally, with Lanz setting Annie Wolf.

Brummel finished with 5 kills and 5 digs, Pickard had 2 blocks, Paige Gardella set 11 assists and Sarah Konovodoff had 8 digs for a Royals team with 5 sophomores and a freshman.

"We need to play a little smarter," first-year Rosary coach Bill Allen said. "Attack the sidelines. Tips, rolls, add some variation to our offense. Just keep the defense on their toes.

"St. Charles North looked pretty good, ran that 3-setter offense. It's something you don't really practice for. You have to make the adjustments in the game which can cost you a couple points."

Caprini added 6 digs for the North Stars, Gianna Crescenzo had 5 digs, Kelly Jakaitis 3 kills and Graham 2 kills and 5 digs.