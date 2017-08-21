Catchers new to Chicago Cubs, but not to majors

Chicago Cubs' Alex Avila (13) is greeted by Anthony Rizzo (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Rene Rivera, right, scores on a three-RBI double hit by Albert Almora Jr. off Toronto Blue Jays' Marco Estrada during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Chicago.

Cincinnati Red's Phillip Ervin (27) is safe at home as Chicago Cubs catcher Alex Avila (13) waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Chicago.

There is just less than one-quarter of the baseball season left, and the Chicago Cubs will play most of it with two newcomers at a key position: catcher.

They don't seem to be worried.

The Cubs began the season with Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero as their catchers. Montero got a ticket out of town, thanks to a few ill-advised words in Washington about the team's pitchers not holding runners on base.

Contreras is on the disabled list for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Enter veterans Alex Avila and Rene Rivera, both of whom began the season with other teams. Waiting in the wings at Class AAA Iowa is Victor Caratini, who has played in 17 games for the big club this season.

The atmosphere around the clubhouse feels as if nothing has changed.

Avila has been with the Cubs since being traded from Detroit on July 31, joining the team the next day. Rivera was claimed off waivers from the Mets on Saturday and he started Sunday, catching Kyle Hendricks.

"The veteran part of it really permits acceptance more easily," manager Joe Maddon said. "But still there's that learning-curve involvement. The other day, when (Mike) Montgomery came in, I just went over to Alex and explained Montgomery to Alex, in detail, as much as I possibly could, what his better pitches are, what he does well in different situations, counts, all that. There's no way Alex could know all that.

"The little nuance is going to take a couple times out there, whether it's in actual games, catching them in bullpens or just talking to them. That's the disconnect, but the cachet built up regarding being a veteran player, being a very good veteran player with great reputations, both Alex and Rene, definitely helps their cause."

The catching position has been one in flux over much of the past two seasons. Last year the Cubs opened with Montero and veteran David Ross, who went out in style with a world championship and lasting fame.

Contreras came up in June and homered on the first big-league pitch he saw on the way to putting up a line of .282/.357/.488 with 12 homers and 35 RBI. This year he has been a heart-and-soul player for the Cubs and a productive one, with a line of .274/.342/.519 with 21 homers and 70 RBI.

After tossing a quality start Sunday, Hendricks said it was "awesome" working with Rivera.

"I worked so well with him," he said. "The visual was great. I told him after the game I think we can work really well together going forward because he's a quick learner. He learned me pretty quick. There were a few sign things early with a guy on second, but other than that it was awesome."

Secondary is primary:

Behind all the flashiness and excitement of Javier Baez's play is a solid feel for the game. Baez has taken over the full-time shortstop job with Addison Russell on the disabled list.

As breathtaking as it was to watch Baez score the winning run the 10th inning Sunday, it might not have happened without a subtlety.

"It takes good secondary leads (for that to happen)," Joe Maddon said. "Again, this is the nuance of the game. You see it from the dugout. You watch other teams. You watch your team, guys that get good secondaries.

"The way I've always described that in spring training when you have your baserunning meetings is that you're being a great teammate when you get a good secondary lead because it leads to moments like that.

"It's 2 RBI for Avila. He gets a game-winner. Of course you get the run scored, but the team wins. You're being a great teammate when you understand the importance of getting good secondary leads."