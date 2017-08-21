Boys soccer: Antioch battles back for victory over CL Central

Krystian Nikolov scored a goal and assisted on another as Antioch pulled out a 3-2 win over Crystal Lake Central in boys soccer on Monday after an exciting second half.

The score at half was 0-0.

Bark Krumpos and Gabe Tijerina also had goals for Antioch.

Both of Crystal Lake Central's goals were penalty kicks.

"The game was back and forth as both teams were getting a feel for each other. We went down one and fought back to take a 2-1 lead," Antioch coach Marni Polakow said. "CLC was given another penalty kick and tied the game up. We continued to work hard and when the opportunity presented itself we put in a third goal. We defended well and closed out the game."

Prospect 4, Vernon Hills 1: Vernon Hills dropped its season opener in the CSL/MSL challenge.

Ricky Baron scored the Cougars only goal off an assist by Christian Vargas.

"I thought we did some good things in both halves, but we were not consistent enough with keeping the ball under pressure," Vernon Hills coach Mike McCaulou said. "We have a very young group this year that will get better with each game. Once our players build a little more confidence at the varsity level and are a little more composed we should be ok. We gave away 3 first-half goals from losing possession trying to play out of the back due to lack of vision and quality of distribution. We will clean those things up and we will be ok. The boys worked hard and that is the first step."

Goalies Keven Martinez and Nick Burrows combined for 7 saves for Vernon Hills.