Another American Legion Week success for Chicago Cubs

hello

Chicago Cubs' Rene Rivera, right, scores on a three-RBI double hit by Albert Almora Jr. off Toronto Blue Jays' Marco Estrada during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Chicago.

Look for American Legion Week to stick around for as long as Joe Maddon is manager of the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs went 5-2 during Maddon's Legion week this year, and since he came to Chicago in 2015, the Cubs are 14-2 during weeks when Maddon instructs players to show up late to the park, just as they did when they played Legion ball.

The good-luck charm this year was Palatine Post 690, whose flag was in the interview room all week next to Maddon.

"Keep it rolling, absolutely," he said. "This time of the year, all the extra noise is not necessary -- bating practice, being on the field too early, showing up too soon. Doesn't matter. I'll argue that with anybody. It doesn't matter.

"To be in a bunker, concrete walls, regardless of how cool it is, I think it's counterproductive to the human spirit. Just be a person. Show up and do you job, do your work more intelligently as opposed to just work.

"If conventional means were so good, nobody would ever lose. If you went by conventional wisdom constantly and you're always afraid of taking a chance of doing something differently, then everybody would win based on convention. I don't subscribe to any of that stuff."

Welcome to the new guy:

Catcher Rene Rivera made his Cubs debut by starting Sunday's game, one day after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

Rivera, 34, has played for the Mariners, Twins, Padres, Rays and Mets, but he does have some family history with the Cubs.

"I grew up watching the Cubs," he said. "My grandfather watched the Cubs almost every day. It's an honor to be here with this great club, and I'm ready to play.

"He used to watch the Cubs games down in Puerto Rico with me. I used to live with him. He loved Harry Caray and Steve Stone. I grew up watching the Cubs. It's an honor for me to be here, a team he loved so much. Now I play for them."

Rivera caught Kyle Hendricks on Sunday.

"I think that for us as a catcher, any catcher, the big challenge is learning your pitching staff," Rivera said. "I'm going to work hard to get the trust of everybody.

"I'm ready anytime they need me. I found out today I was playing. I'm ready to go out there and play 100 percent and give the best I can."

Henricks said it was "awesome" working with Rivera.

Hello, old friend:

Kyle Hendricks worked 6 innings in the 6-5 victory over Toronto, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs. He got a no-decision after giving up a game-tying homer to former batterymate Miguel Montero in the sixth.

"We've already been texting," Hendricks said. "Those were just dumb pitches, honestly, bad pitches to him. He's a good hitter. He can hit mistakes.

"I texted him first saying luckily it was only one and get out of there. Make him feel good. But we were just laughing back and forth."

Hendricks has a 2.45 ERA in 6 starts since coming off the disabled list. He has 3 quality starts in his last 4 outings.