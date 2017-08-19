Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 8/19/2017 4:32 PM

Davis saves No. 26 in Cubs victory

John Dietz
 
 

Wade Davis saved his 26th straight game to tie a team record and Ian Happ homered and drove in 2 runs as the Cubs beat the Blue Jays 4-3 at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Davis now shares the team mark with Ryan Dempster.

The Cubs improved to 65-57 on the season.

Waiver claim:

The Cubs claimed 34-year-old catcher Rene Rivera from the Mets on Saturday and designated pitcher Darren Brooks for assignment. Rivera will be added to the 25-man roster either Sunday or when the Cubs open a three-game series in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

"Very good defensive player, great reputation and he's got some pop too. He can hit a couple of home runs," manager Joe Maddon said of Rivera, who has a .230/.278/..391 hitting line with 8 HRs and 23 RBI in 174 at-bats this season. "That veteran presence, the depth that it provides is all good stuff."

When Rivera is added, the Cubs will likely send Victor Caratini to the minors.

