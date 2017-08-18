Cubs don't expect Jon Lester to miss much time with lat strain

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester will go on the 10-day disabled list due to a lat strain and arm fatigue. Associated Press

Whew!

That had to be the collective response from Cubs Nation on Friday when it was announced that Jon Lester might miss just 2 starts with a left lat strain and arm fatigue.

The Cubs placed pitchers Lester and Justin Grimm (infected index finger) on the 10-day disabled list.

"There comes a time when all pitchers need a breather and this is his time," Cubs president Theo Epstein said of Lester. "He actually told us that he's been dealing with it for a good bit now. So this was probably inevitable. I'm glad that he's getting the break before anything serious happens."

Lester (8-7, 4.37 ERA) left Thursday's loss to Cincinnati after allowing 9 runs in 1 ⅔ innings. When Joe Maddon saw Lester's velocity on his cutter was consistently in the 84-85 mph range, he knew something was amiss.

"I just didn't see any finish on the pitches," the Cubs manager said. "That's the difference between an 84-85 mph cutter and one that's 88-89-90 and the hitters just can't do anything with it.

"That's what you saw (Thursday). Those couple miles an hour difference makes all the difference in the world when it comes to being an effective pitcher."

Lester is expected to speak with the media today after the Cubs play Toronto at Wrigley Field.

Mike Montgomery, who threw 4 ⅓ scoreless innings Thursday, will take Lester's spot in the rotation. If Montgomery performs well, Maddon said he might employ a six-man rotation to close out the season.

The Cubs are fortunate they can still roll out a five-man rotation of Jake Arrieta (12-8, 3.73 ERA), John Lackey (10-9, 4.67), Jose Quintana (7-10, 4.33), Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.45) and Montgomery (3-6, 3.64).

Of course, everyone will breathe a lot easier when Lester returns. Lester, who leads the Cubs with 148 ⅓ innings pitched, has made at least 31 starts and thrown at least 191 innings for nine straight seasons. He has been a rock on the mound and in the clubhouse, and sorely needed on a team scratching to try to earn a playoff berth and defend their World Series title.

Epstein said the 33-year-old veteran never let on that he was hurting.

"He's not one to openly talk about stuff," Epstein said. "He just deals with it.

"I think yesterday he realized he wasn't doing the team a service by being out there. It caught up to him and it's an appropriate time for a breather now."

Said Jason Heyward: "It's tough, but at the same time nobody's going to feel sorry for any team that this happens to. It happens to everybody. We're just going to have to find a way to get it done ."

