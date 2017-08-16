Votto has big fans among Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has some fans on the Chicago Cubs as he goes chasing records.

"He's the best player ever," said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant while smiling. "He's my favorite player. I love watching him. I love talking to him, picking his brain. He's a special player. He gets a lot about his walks and working his at-bats, and some people want him to swing a more pitches.

"But, gosh, he does an unbelievable job of … you know he's going to give you a great at-bat every time he goes up there. Definitely a guy that I look up to. Favorite player right now in the big leagues, besides, you know, people on my team."

Votto singled his first time up in Wednesday night's game at Wrigley Field. He entered the night having reached base at least twice in 20 consecutive games, a franchises record and one game shy of Ted Williams' major-league record, set in 1948.

Votto is an on-base machine. He entered the game with a batting line of .316/.448/.600 with 31 homers and 83 RBI.

"You've got to give him credit," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I've gotten to know him a little at the All-Star Game. He's quite interesting. I like the guy a lot. He's a really good baseball player.

"Honestly, he's such a great student. The thing I love about him is he doesn't throw away a pitch. I'm not even talking about throwing away an at-bat … Every pitch he's invested in. He makes adjustments, and he uses the whole field, kind of like a Riz (the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo). Riz is very similar.

"But he's playing on a different level right how. I guess he's going after Ted Williams' record right now. That's pretty lofty company. He's unique in today's game. That's what should be taught more of in the minor leagues.

"Teach two-strike approach. Teach the ability to use the entire field. Don't get so caught up in power numbers. He's got power. He's got plenty of power."

That's the spirit:

American Legion week rolls on for the Cubs, with players required to show up no earlier than 4 p.m. for night games. The penalty for early arrival is a $100 bottle of wine.

Joe Maddon said he has heard no violators.

"I've been really lax in attempting to enforce them," he said. "It's like the honor system. I just want to see somebody walk in and plop down a bottle and say they got here at 3:15 or something like that.

"It hasn't happened yet. I think they've been pretty good, from what I'm hearing. Any of the earlybirds are just going right to the weight room or whatever, which is not so bad. This is such a good place. I come in the back door. I'm not even looking."

Kris Bryant said the week takes some getting used to.

"It's different," he said. "I think some of us have been sneaking in a little bit early. Don't tell a certain manager. But I think it's good this time of the year when things are just hectic."

A positive step:

Reliever Koji Uehara threw a bullpen session Wednesday, and he'll throw another Saturday. Uehara has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 9 with a neck strain.