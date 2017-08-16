Lackey looks good; Cubs win on wild pitch

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

It's been quite the flip in the narrative for Cubs pitcher John Lackey, hasn't it?

Just a few weeks ago, there was talk of him possibly going to the bullpen. (That wasn't happening.)

Nowadays, the talk is of how dominant Lackey has been. He worked 6 solid innings Wednesday night and came away with a no-decision because of some poor work by the bullpen.

The Cubs held a 6-1 lead going into the seventh inning, but reliever Hector Rondon gave up 3 runs on 2 homers in the seventh. In the eighth, Carl Edwards Jr. gave up a game-tying homer to pinch hitter Adam Duvall. The game remained tied at 6-6 entering the ninth inning. The Cubs won it 7-6 in the bottom half as Reds pitcher Blake Wood uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Javier Baez to score from third base.

That deprived Lackey of a possible win, but since the all-star break, he is 5-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 6 games started.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon got a chuckle out of the flip-in-narrative scenario.

"He's been outstanding," Maddon said. "The bullpen thing always amused me because I knew that would never happen. That couldn't happen either way. We would not want to do it. He would not want to do it. It's a mutually agreed upon, 'This is not a good idea.' I never really saw that as being a possibility.

"Nevertheless, maybe it stoked the fire a little bit for him. Who knows? He's out there to prove to you he can still do this. He's in great shape. He works hard, man. He likes to win."

Lackey let it all hang out on a humid night. He singled with two outs in the fourth and then stole second base as Reds pitcher Homer Bailey had the ball in his hand. Alas, Lackey was caught straying off second as Ben Zobrist walked, and he was tagged out.

Lackey snagged a line drive off the bat of Joey Votto to end the top of the fifth inning.

Overall, it was a good night for the veteran. He worked 6 innings, giving up 4 hits and 1 run while throwing 95 pitches.

The 38-year-old right-hander may retire after this season, but Maddon isn't ruling out Lackey pitching somewhere.

"I would think that if he were to finish strong, which I anticipate, he might consider coming back," Maddon said. "Coming back here, I don't know. Where else would you want to be? If you have a chance to play major-league baseball and it's mutual, why would you not want to be here?"

Lackey gave up a run in the first inning but was spared further trouble when left fielder Kyle Schwarber threw out Zack Cozart at the plate to end the inning. Cozart was trying to score on Scooter Gennett's flyball.

Anthony Rizzo's grand slam in the bottom of the inning (Rizzo's 28th homer of the season) gave the Cubs a 4-1 lead. They took a 6-1 lead into the seventh, but Rondon gave up a solo homer to Phillip Ervin (Ervin's first big-league hit) and a 2-run homer to Cozart.

