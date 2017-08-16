hello

Brad Underwood and the Illini men's basketball team will play 18 home games this season, plus games at Allstate Arena in Rosemont and the United Center. John Dixon/The News-Gazette via AP

Under new head coach Brad Underwood, the Illini men's basketball team will open its Big Ten campaign on the road against Northwestern with its first home conference clash against Maryland.

Illinois opens at Northwestern on Dec. 1, but that game will be played in Rosemont as the Wildcats take over Allstate Arena this season during the renovation of Welsh-Ryan Arena. Illinois will then return to Champaign to face Maryland on Dec. 3.

The Illini will play 18 games at State Farm Center.

Here's the full schedule, with all home games in CAPS at State Farm Center:

2017-18 Illinois men's basketball scheduleDate: Opponent, Time

Nov. 10: SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY, TBA

Nov. 12: TENNESSEE-MARTIN, TBA

Nov. 17: DEPAUL (Gavitt Tip-Off Game), TBA

Nov. 19: MARSHALL (Global Sports Invitational), TBA

Nov. 22: AUGUSTANA, TBA

Nov. 24: NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (Global Sports Invitational), TBA

Nov. 28: at Wake Forest # Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dec. 1: at Northwestern (Allstate Arena) , TBA

Dec. 3: MARYLAND, TBA

Dec. 6: AUSTIN PEAY, TBA

Dec. 9: at UNLV Las Vegas, Nev. (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Dec. 13: LONGWOOD, TBA

Dec. 16: vs. New Mexico State at United Center, TBA

Dec. 23: vs. Missouri at St. Louis, TBA

Dec. 30: GRAND CANYON, TBA

Jan. 3: at Minnesota, TBA

Jan. 6: at Michigan, TBA

Jan. 11: IOWA, TBA

Jan. 15: at Nebraska, TBA

Jan. 19: at Wisconsin, TBA

Jan. 22: MICHIGAN STATE, TBA

Jan. 24: INDIANA, TBA

Jan. 30: RUTGERS, TBA

Feb. 4: at Ohio State, TBA

Feb. 8: WISCONSIN, TBA

Feb. 11: PENN STATE, TBA

Feb. 14: at Indiana, TBA

Feb. 17: NEBRASKA, TBA

Feb. 20: at Michigan State, TBA

Feb. 22: PURDUE, TBA

Feb. 25: at Rutgers, TBA