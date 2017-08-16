Under new head coach Brad Underwood, the Illini men's basketball team will open its Big Ten campaign on the road against Northwestern with its first home conference clash against Maryland.
Illinois opens at Northwestern on Dec. 1, but that game will be played in Rosemont as the Wildcats take over Allstate Arena this season during the renovation of Welsh-Ryan Arena. Illinois will then return to Champaign to face Maryland on Dec. 3.
The Illini will play 18 games at State Farm Center. Season tickets are also on sale at FightingIllini.com, by phone at 866-ILLINI-1.
Here's the full schedule, with all home games in CAPS at State Farm Center:
2017-18 Illinois men's basketball scheduleDate: Opponent, Time
Nov. 10: SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY, TBA
Nov. 12: TENNESSEE-MARTIN, TBA
Nov. 17: DEPAUL (Gavitt Tip-Off Game), TBA
Nov. 19: MARSHALL (Global Sports Invitational), TBA
Nov. 22: AUGUSTANA, TBA
Nov. 24: NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (Global Sports Invitational), TBA
Nov. 28: at Wake Forest # Winston-Salem, N.C.
Dec. 1: at Northwestern (Allstate Arena) , TBA
Dec. 3: MARYLAND, TBA
Dec. 6: AUSTIN PEAY, TBA
Dec. 9: at UNLV Las Vegas, Nev. (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Dec. 13: LONGWOOD, TBA
Dec. 16: vs. New Mexico State at United Center, TBA
Dec. 23: vs. Missouri at St. Louis, TBA
Dec. 30: GRAND CANYON, TBA
Jan. 3: at Minnesota, TBA
Jan. 6: at Michigan, TBA
Jan. 11: IOWA, TBA
Jan. 15: at Nebraska, TBA
Jan. 19: at Wisconsin, TBA
Jan. 22: MICHIGAN STATE, TBA
Jan. 24: INDIANA, TBA
Jan. 30: RUTGERS, TBA
Feb. 4: at Ohio State, TBA
Feb. 8: WISCONSIN, TBA
Feb. 11: PENN STATE, TBA
Feb. 14: at Indiana, TBA
Feb. 17: NEBRASKA, TBA
Feb. 20: at Michigan State, TBA
Feb. 22: PURDUE, TBA
Feb. 25: at Rutgers, TBA