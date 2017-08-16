For Chicago Bears' Trubisky, it's all about improving

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) scrambles during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

Hype?

What hype?

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky was coy when asked about the overreaction to his first pro game last week.

"I don't know what hype you're talking about," Trubisky said, with a straight face. "I don't pay attention to it."

If that's true, he might be the only one.

When Trubisky was pressed about the reaction to his 103.1 passer rating in the preseason opener, he conceded there was a bit more attention.

"A couple more people texted me after the game -- family congratulating me," he said after Wednesday's first practice back at Halas Hall. "It's just a small step in the right direction. I've still got a lot of work to do. I was pleased with how I played.

"But plenty more mistakes are going on during practice for me that I need to work on and continue to improve in my game and make sure when I go out there that I'm doing my job to help other people do their job."

Coach John Fox was pleased but not surprised by Trubisky's 18-for-25 passing, 166 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions. But he agreed there's a long way to go.

"A lot of it is knowing what we do (as an offense)," Fox said. "Obviously, knowing your opponent and what they do comes along with that.

"But, as a rookie, in particular a quarterback, there is so much they have to know. What the O-line's doing, where the protection is going, and how that affects the routes. Adjusting to that.

"Sometimes we give the quarterback the leeway to change those things. It's a lot to learn for a young quarterback."

Trubisky downplayed his performance but admitted it reaffirmed his belief that he's making progress.

"It just showed me that I could go out there and lead and do my job like I wanted to," he said. "But it was just a small sample, and you've got to continue to be consistent in reproducing it. That's why we're out here working and practicing."

Among his mistakes, Trubisky listed taking the wrong depth on pass drops a couple of times and not getting the correct middle linebacker pointed out so the play gets blocked correctly. He said he needs to be more efficient, but said, "The game was actually pretty clean; it's more in practice."

Trubisky termed his progress steady, though he has made mistakes. One of his biggest goals is not to repeat the same mistake twice.

Fox has yet to indicate playing time for the QBs this week, but it's a given that starter Mike Glennon will play more than last week's 17 minutes.

It should get more difficult for both quarterbacks this week on the road against Arizona.

The Cardinals' defense led the NFL in sacks per play last season, and it's known for its variety and frequency of blitzes. The Bears attempt to prepare all their quarterbacks for handling blitzes, but it's difficult to duplicate game-type situations in practice.

Still, Trubisky says he's made progress.

"I'm picking it up," he said. "It's tougher (this week) in practice than it was in the last game just because I don't think in the preseason (opener), they wanted to throw a lot at us or show a lot.

"But in practice I'm seeing a lot of different blitzes, and I think game-planning will help picking up the blitzes. I'm doing a lot better job with the protection and getting it set, helping out my backs, making sure they're either in protection or I'm getting them out in a route to help in the progression of the play."

