The Pizza Man attempts to deliver second Million win on Saturday

Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comOakbrook during his morning workout Thursday. Horses worked out Thursday morning for the Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comJockey Florent Geroux, right, wins the Arlington Million aboard The Pizza Man during Arlington International Festival of Racing Saturday.

Richard Papiese was planning to attend his first high school reunion on Saturday.

However, a certain race at Arlington Park disrupted those plans.

Instead of being at the 40th reunion for Washington High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball, Papiese and his wife Karen will attend the 35th edition of horse racing's biggest attraction in Illinois.

The star of their Midwest Thoroughbred Stable, The Pizza Man, returns for the Arlington Million for the third straight year.

Now eight years old, the Pizza Man was the first Illinois bred to win the race in 2015, then placed sixth last summer in the 1¼ turf classic.

He becomes the 10th horse to make three starts in the Million. Rahystada owns the record with four starts from 2010 to 2013.

"I don't know how many he will run in -- he will tell us what to do," Papiese said. "If he wasn't training so well, we wouldn't be here this year. I wouldn't be surprised if he jumps up on top of his game Saturday.

"The horse is doing great, but we all know about racing luck. As far as his form, he will be ready to run."

The Pizza Man enters as a 12-1 morningline longshot in the 12-horse field, which also includes another Illinois-bred horse, Oak Brook, who will start from the rail.

"That's great," Papiese said about the Million featuring two Illinois-bred horses for the first time. "It's great to see Brian (Williamson, Oak Brook's trainer) running a horse in the Million. It's nice having two Illinois breds in the race but I'm worried about just one."

That "one" will be his main focus on Saturday, the same day his classmates will be gathering in the south suburbs for Washington's reunion.

"If I have to miss something like that, it might as well be for the Million," Papiese said. "Instead of being at my first reunion, I hope we can win our second Million. But The Pizza Man is the main show. I'm just along for the ride."

The real rider will be jockey Irad Ortiz, one of the nation's finest, who is making his debut in the Million.

The only horse to win two Millions is John Henry, who won the inaugural in 1981 and repeated in 1984.

Last year's winner, Mondialaitse, recently ran a strong second (Group 2 Skybet York Stakes in England) but the date of this year's Million did not fit his schedule.

"We thought he was coming back to defend his crown," said Alastair Donald, the CEO and managing director of the International Racing Bureau who has been to every Million since 1989. "Unfortunately, the Million was moved forward a week on the calendar. At the end of last year, we thought it would be the 19th. Had there been a little more time after his last race he'd have been here. But there just wasn't enough time with shipping and everything."

Morningline favorite Deauville lost by only a half length while finishing third behind Mondialiste and 2017 starter Kasaqui in the 2016 Million.

"He's got brilliant gate speed," said Alex Cole, the racing manager for Deauville's ownership. "I haven't spoken to (trainer) Aidan (O'Brien) but I suspect he will jump right out and be very handy if not leading. He's definitely at the top of his game."

Cole would like a firm turf.

"The track was covered in water last year," Cole said. "He was beaten a half length on ground he didn't like. Hopefully it won't rain this year. He was only a 3-year-old last year. He is a bigger, stronger horse now."

"He has every right to be favored," Donald added. "I don't think 10 furlongs is a problem for him. I was very impressed with his run at Royal Scott (on June 20). It was a mile, which I thought was too short a trip for him, and he ran a very solid race."

Completing the field are Divisidero, Beach Patrol, Mekhtaal (GB), Kasaqui (ARG), Ascend, Oscar Nominated, Enterprising and Fanciful Angel.

Post time for the 12-race program is 12:15 p.m. with the Million carded as the 11th race at 6:19 p.m.