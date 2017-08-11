Cubs take cautious approach with Contreras injury

hello

Willson Contreras has a moderate right-hamstring strain, and the Chicago Cubs said the recovery period is 4-6 weeks. Associated Press

When it comes to hamstring injuries, nobody really knows the answer.

That is why the Cubs are taking a cautions approach with catcher Willson Contreras.

The Cubs put Contreras on the 10-disabled list Friday with what they described as a "moderate right hamstring strain." The injury is likely to keep Contreras out of action 4-6 weeks.

Contreras suffered the injury running to first base in Wednesday's series finale at San Francisco during a 3-1 loss to the Giants.

During an off-day Thursday in Arizona, Contreras underwent an MRI, which revealed the strain.

Before Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, the Cubs recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa. He will back up veteran Alex Avila, whom the Cubs obtained in a July 31 trade with the Detroit Tigers.

A best-case scenario would have Contreras back before the regular season ends and would allow him to contribute to a possible final push to the playoffs.

"Hamstrings are so unpredictable," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters Friday. "Let's just play it out. Obviously, it's difficult to not have his name in the lineup tonight, all the wonderful things he's done all year, especially since the all-star break, what he means to us, even his energy. The reality is he's not here right now."

Contreras has been one of the Cubs' most important and consistent players during and up-and-down season, even as they led the National League Central entering Friday. He has a hitting line of .274/.342/.519 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI.

The first course of action will be for Contreras to rest and become pain free.

"Even if it's three to five weeks or four to six weeks, I'll stay positive, and I'm going to take it slow and make sure when I get back, I get back 100 percent and can still give 100 percent on the field," Contreras told reporters before Friday's game. "I don't want to rush anything. I'm going to take my time.

"It feels bad because now I can't be on the field, helping the team. But I'm still here and I'll be with the team, supporting them."

The Cubs entered the night 1 game ahead of the surging St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Contreras not only had put up big numbers, but he has been a catalyst on the team, even since his major-league debut in June of 2016.

The pickup of Avila at the nonwaiver trading deadline was fortuitous for the Cubs. They were looking for a veteran backup to Contreras after the trade of Miguel Montero to Toronto in early July.

Caratini came up in late June after Montero was designated for assignment. He batted .344 with 10 homers and 59 RBI in 76 games with Iowa. He was 5-for-26 with 1 homer in his first go-round with the Cubs this season.

• Follow Bruce on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.