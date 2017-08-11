Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 8/11/2017 5:38 PM

Cubs' Contreras expected to miss 4-6 weeks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Willson Contreras has a moderate right-hamstring strain, and the Chicago Cubs said the recovery period is 4-6 weeks.

    Willson Contreras has a moderate right-hamstring strain, and the Chicago Cubs said the recovery period is 4-6 weeks.
    Associated Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has a moderate strain of his right hamstring, the team said Friday.

The injury, according to the team, will require 4-6 weeks for recovery. A team spokesman said the first step for Contreras is for him to become pain free, which will take about two weeks.

Contreras injured his hamstring running to first base in Wednesday's game at San Francisco against the Giants. He has a batting line of .274342/.519 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI.

The Cubs were expected to put Contreras on the disabled list Friday and call up catcher Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa.

• Bruce Miles will have more on this story tonight at dailyherald.com. Follow Bruce on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account