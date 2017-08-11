Cubs' Contreras expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Willson Contreras has a moderate right-hamstring strain, and the Chicago Cubs said the recovery period is 4-6 weeks. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has a moderate strain of his right hamstring, the team said Friday.

The injury, according to the team, will require 4-6 weeks for recovery. A team spokesman said the first step for Contreras is for him to become pain free, which will take about two weeks.

Contreras injured his hamstring running to first base in Wednesday's game at San Francisco against the Giants. He has a batting line of .274342/.519 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI.

The Cubs were expected to put Contreras on the disabled list Friday and call up catcher Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa.

