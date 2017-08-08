How Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is preparing for his debut

BOURBONNAIS -- In some ways, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky already acts like a seasoned veteran.

He seems to have an ideal formula for tuning out the persistent ambient noise that, in most cases, can distract a football team.

Asked how he isolates himself from all that is written and said about him, Trubisky said: "I'm so good at it. I don't read a single thing."

"Aren't you curious?" he was asked.

"Not (even) a little bit," he said.

So much has been written and said about Trubisky because as the second overall pick in the NFL draft he represents the future of the Bears' franchise, even though the plan calls to bring him along slowly.

The 22-year-old Trubisky appears to have heeded some good advice from nine-year veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez.

The 30-year-old quarterback, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft, told the rookie not to purchase a mansion with several bedrooms because that only encourages friends and family to descend like a swarm of cicadas.

"Depending on what you get, it may send the wrong message to your friends and family," Trubisky said. "I can't have an open house all the time. I've got work to do. So (I'll be) keeping it small, keeping it businesslike.

"I'll probably just rent. Get a small apartment, continue to isolate myself from the media and everybody else, just go on lockdown. I mean, it's only just me. I don't even have my own family yet."

Don't get the impression that Trubisky is anti-social, though.

"I really liked Mitch since the first time I met him," Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long said. "He's been a great guy to be around as a quarterback. He's a leader. (But) he's a rookie, (so) I like to talk smack to him, and he gives it back sometimes. He's been great in the building and on the field.

"He has a lot of things that you can't coach. He's a tremendous athlete. I don't know much about the quarterback position, but he can put the ball where you want to put it."

Trubisky was just a one-year starter at North Carolina, and he never took a snap directly from the center, instead operating out of shotgun or pistol formations. So in addition to learning something as complex as a new offense, he's also drilling some basic quarterback lessons.

In Thursday night's preseason opener at Soldier Field against the Denver Broncos, the 6-foot-3, 222-pound Trubisky will get an indication of how much he has learned.

More important, coaches will see how far he has to go to become a starter in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been trying to simulate game-like situations by calling plays from the sideline during practice. He knows what he wants to see Thursday from Trubisky, who will follow starter Mike Glennon and backup Sanchez in the rotation.

"We just (want to see) how he is out there with his teammates; just (his) command," Loggains said. "We judge these guys on who can get us in the end zone. That's really the job of the quarterback. It doesn't matter how it looks; you've just got to score points.

"That's his job, getting out there, dealing with the clock, making sure that we're getting lined up right. At some point he's going to be with the threes, and now you've got young receivers, young guys. Can you have total command in the situation you're given and run the offense effectively?"

Trubisky can't wait.

"I'll be excited," he said. "I'm anxious to get out there and show what I can do, mostly to prove to my teammates why I'm here and what I can do and just go out there and do my job and have fun.

"Just show command at the line of scrimmage, drive the ball down the field, be efficient, pick up first downs and hopefully finish in the end zone a couple times. I'm looking forward to it."

He's not the only one.

His development could have more to do with the future of the franchise than anyone's. Those words might put too much pressure on Trubisky, but don't worry. He won't read them.