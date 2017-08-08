Bears DE Hicks wants to thrive at training camp

hello

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Hicks wants to "kick butt" at training camp. "My foot is always on the gas as far as training camp goes because I know it's going to carry over to me having a productive season," Hicks said. Associated Press

BOURBONNAIS -- Unlike many NFL players, Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks considers training camp imperative, and he looks back fondly at previous camps.

"I don't think I've ever had a bad training camp," the 6-foot-5, 332-pound Hicks said. "I feel like I'm not (former NBA star) Allen Iverson. I've got to practice.

"When I practice, I feel like, man, I've got to go full speed in order to know what it feels like when I step on the field in a real, live-bullet game.

"So my foot is always on the gas as far as training camp goes because I know it's going to carry over to me having a productive season. So for me that's always going to be my goal, to kick butt in training camp."

A productive 2016 training camp preceded what became a breakout season for Hicks, who had career bests of 7 sacks and 71 tackles.

Hicks also played a whopping 86.6 percent of the defensive snaps last season, rare activity for a big man.

"It's important," Hicks said of his extensive playing time. "Coach (John) Fox says the best ability is availability. So I like to be available to take snaps and do what I need to do for my defense."

Fun at work:

New wide receivers coach Zach Azzani spent 18 years as a college assistant before joining the Bears, but he vows not to lose his rah-rah attitude.

"I constantly hear that you can't coach like college in the NFL," he said. "I don't think that's true. I think (players) want that tight-knit brotherhood, that 'Coach stay on me.' I think they all want to be pushed and be good."

One of Azzani's self-described "corny" methods?

"I give out one of those little (toy) army guys every day for the soldier of the day," he said. "And, when we go into the meeting, the first thing they ask is 'Coach, who got the soldier of the day?'

"They want to line them up on their desk. These guys are still kids playing this game.

"I'll let everyone else stress out about it. But we're going to have some fun in there and also teach these guys how to respect this game and how to play it with a hard edge."

Serious subject:

With increased studies, concussions are being taken more seriously, as is the potential for NFL players developing CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

"All football players probably have it, the way I read it and the way I see it," said former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

"It should come as no surprise to football players or the families of football players that it's a violent game," said Bears Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long.

"You wear a helmet for a reason. That's why they fit us for mouth guards and (it's) another reason why the concussion protocol is so serious now.

"It's your body. Your body is your temple, and if you're trying to take care of your body, I don't know if football is the best thing you should be doing.

"But we know the risk coming in, so it's something you've got to deal with and hopefully you can combat that at some point."

Health report:

Guard Kyle Long (ankle) and outside linebacker Lamarr Houston (knee) saw increased playing time in 11-on-11 situations in Tuesday's final practice before Thursday's preseason opener. Both have been limited to individual and 7-on-7 work for most of camp.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) remains out of team (11-on-11) work but is still ahead of schedule from last season's ruptured patellar tendon.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle) did not practice.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.