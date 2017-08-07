Inside-the-park homer propels Cubs over Giants

Metallica's James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett play the national anthem before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in San Francisco. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, slides past San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey to score on an inside-the-park home run during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in San Francisco. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants right fielder Carlos Moncrief chases a line drive from Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in San Francisco. Baez scored on an inside-the-park home run on the play. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez follows through on an inside-the-park home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in San Francisco. Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -- Javier Baez hit an inside-the-park homer to back Jake Arrieta's 11th win and Chicago beat the Giants 5-3 on Monday night in the champion Cubs' first visit to AT&T Park since eliminating San Francisco in Game 4 of the NL Division Series last October.

Baez's 16th homer took a tricky bounce off the low wall in right-center and deflected past oncoming right fielder Carlos Moncrief nearly 100 feet back in the direction of the corner in right. Moncrief eventually chased down the ball and Baez used a headfirst slide to beat a one-hop throw home and catcher Buster Posey's tag attempt.

The NL Central leaders moved 1½ games ahead of second-place Milwaukee, which lost 5-4 at Minnesota.

San Francisco rookie Ryder Jones hit his first career home run with a two-run shot in the sixth off Arrieta (11-8).

Arrieta struck out five and didn't walk a batter in 6 1/3 innings, but the nine hits he surrendered matched his second-highest total of the year. Wade Davis got three outs for his 24th save in 24 tries.

Jason Heyward scored on Baez's home run after his two-out single against Matt Moore (3-12). Moncrief played on a night starter Hunter Pence sat out for scheduled rest.

It was Baez's first career inside-the-park homer, and the first by a Cubs player since Anthony Rizzo on June 29 of last season at Cincinnati.

It marked the 10th at AT&T Park history, fourth by a non-Giants player that includes Ichiro Suzuki in the 2007 All-Star game. San Francisco's Kelby Tomlinson last hit one on Oct. 3, 2015.

Anthony Rizzo and Albert Almora Jr. each hit RBI singles in the fifth as the Cubs added on, but they left the bases loaded in the eighth.

Moore struck out seven in six innings but gave up five runs and lost his fifth straight decision. He is winless in seven starts since beating the Braves on June 20.

Arrieta is 7-1 with a 1.14 ERA over his last nine regular-season outings in California dating to Aug. 25, 2015.

Former Giants star Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron's home run record 10 years ago Monday, on Aug. 7, 2007, at AT&T Park.

The 53-year-old Bonds waved on the big screen when shown in the broadcast booth before the top of the third inning, when highlights of his record-setting homer were played.

"I didn't know it was 10 years," Bonds said, standing behind the batting cage before the game. "I didn't even know I was out of baseball 10 years. It feels like just yesterday."

Cubs manager Joe Maddon gave reliever Carl Edwards Jr. a night off and could stay away from him on Tuesday after he gave up Matt Wieters' tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning of Sunday's 9-4 home loss to the Nationals.