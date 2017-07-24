White Sox turn on the pitching and power to beat Cubs

hello

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm returns to the mound after giving up a home run to Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, background right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (41) celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm with Kevan Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson, right, celebrates in the dugout after his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Koji Uehara during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox got solo home runs from Adam Engel and Matt Davidson Monday on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the first of four games in four days between the crosstown rivals. The Sox also received a solid pitching performance from Miguel Gonzalez, who worked 7⅓ innings, giving up 7 hits and 1 run.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second against Gonzalez on an RBI groundout by pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks was making his first start since June 4. He came off the disabled list after recovering from tendinitis in his right hand. Hendricks lasted 4⅓ innings, giving up 8 hits and 1 run.

Melky Cabrera led off the fifth for the White Sox with a single. After Hendricks struck out Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu doubled to right-center, tying the game and chasing Hendricks in favor of Justin Grimm.

Grimm gave up Engel's homer with one out in the sixth. Davidson homered to lead off the eighth against Koji Uehara. It was Davidson's 19th homer of season, and it was as blast that carried onto Waveland Avenue beyond the left-field bleachers.