White Sox turn on the pitching and power to beat Cubs

The Chicago White Sox got solo home runs from Adam Engel and Matt Davidson Monday on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the first of four games in four days between the crosstown rivals. The Sox also received a solid pitching performance from Miguel Gonzalez, who worked 7⅓ innings, giving up 7 hits and 1 run.
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second against Gonzalez on an RBI groundout by pitcher Kyle Hendricks.
Hendricks was making his first start since June 4. He came off the disabled list after recovering from tendinitis in his right hand. Hendricks lasted 4⅓ innings, giving up 8 hits and 1 run.
Melky Cabrera led off the fifth for the White Sox with a single. After Hendricks struck out Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu doubled to right-center, tying the game and chasing Hendricks in favor of Justin Grimm.
Grimm gave up Engel's homer with one out in the sixth. Davidson homered to lead off the eighth against Koji Uehara. It was Davidson's 19th homer of season, and it was as blast that carried onto Waveland Avenue beyond the left-field bleachers.