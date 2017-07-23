Another solid outing for Quintana as Cubs down Cardinals

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Cubs featured their most recent acquisition Sunday night when left-hander Jose Quintana took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Quintana worked 6 innings as the Cubs beat the Cardinals 5-3. Willson Contreras hit a 2-run homer in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie. Quintana has won both of his Cubs starts since coming over in a July 13 trade with the White Sox. The Cubs (51-46) moved into a virtual tie for first place in the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers (53-48).

When the White Sox come to the North Side Monday, the Cubs will feature another "acquisition" when right-hander Kyle Hendricks comes off the disabled list after a month and a half.

It seems almost cliché to say that a team is "acquiring" a player when one of its own comes off the DL, but in this case, there's a ring of truth to it.

"You understand the cliché component but it's actually true, I think, this time," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "To get these two guys coming on board at this time in the season, Quintana is at 110 innings, something like that overall, not awful. Kyle's (innings) numbers are down, which is good going into the latter part of the season. The rest of the guys, I think their numbers are in really good shape moving forward, also.

"Getting Kyle back with this particular group I think is really interesting to watch right now. I think that's also going to be a shot in the arm among the group just like Jose in Baltimore. You can definitely feel the difference in the attitude. I think when Kyle takes the mound, you're going to feel the same thing tomorrow."

The additions of Quintana and Hendricks change the dynamic of the Cubs rotation. Hendricks is the defending ERA champion in major-league baseball, and Quintana was the top pitcher on the White Sox.

The Cubs have moved lefty Mike Montgomery from the rotation back to the bullpen, where he has worked effectively. They also are able to move veteran John Lackey into the No. 5 spot of the rotation.

In Sunday night's game, Quintana gave up a 2-run homer to Randal Grichuk in the second inning.

The Cubs tied it in the third on an RBI double by Jason Heyward and a run-scoring single by Kris Bryant.

Paul DeJong homered in the top of the fourth before Kyle Schwarber retied the score on a massive homer to right against Michael Wacha. It was Schwarber's 15th of the season. Contreras put the Cubs ahead 5-3 with a 2-run homer to left in the sixth. It was his 15th.

Quintana gave up 5 hits and 3 runs while walking 2 and striking out seven.

Run those bases:

Media members will still talking to Joe Maddon about Kris Bryant's heads-up baserunning play Saturday, when he scored from first base on Anthony Rizzo's double to shallow left-center field. That play helped the Cubs win 3-2. Maddon said he has been stressing good baserunning since his days in the Angels minor-league system.

"I wanted our guys to know back then that good baserunning wins 1-run games," he said. "Good baserunning wins championships. You don't have to get the hit. The ball can be hit. Or you can advance on a ball in the dirt. Just do something well with your mind, anticipatory, all that kind of stuff."