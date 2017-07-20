Things are looking up for Chicago Cubs

hello

Chicago Cubs hitting coach John Mallee (11), left, and catching coach Mike Borzello (58) react after a Cubs' run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

When the Chicago Cubs return to Wrigley Field this weekend, the reception they get from the home crowd should be much different from the one that sent them off into the all-star break on July 9.

On that Sunday, boos rained down as pitcher Jon Lester gave up 10 runs (4 earned) in the first inning on the way to a 14-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That game dropped the Cubs' record to 43-45 and had fans and media members wondering if this team would ever get it together.

The Cubs did so in a big way coming out of the break, sweeping three at Baltimore and three at Atlanta, outscoring the Orioles and Braves by a combined total of 44-17.

The Cubs had a team batting line of .316/377/.609 on the trip on 71-for-225 hitting, with 16 home runs by 11 different players, including pitcher Mike Montgomery. Cubs starting pitchers turned in 4 quality starts. The starters went 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA.

After a mediocre first half, the defending world-champion Cubs (49-45) are now in position to make a run for their second straight National League Central crown, and they should be the overwhelming favorites to win the division.

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers (52-46) are fading, having lost five in a row, and their roster top to bottom is no match for that of the Cubs, who trail Milwaukee by 1 game while having 1 fewer loss.

The St. Louis Cardinals (46-49) come to town this weekend for a three-game series. Despite their own first-half struggles, they're still a threat, and the Cubs have a chance this weekend to set the tone for the rest of the season.

The Pirates (48-48) just swept the Brewers, and they can't be counted out, either.

Besides talent, the Cubs have several things working for them in the near-term and long-term future. They are coming off a stretch from June 12 through Wednesday in which they played 23 of 32 games on the road.

That changes now:

• When the team charter landed at O'Hare from Atlanta on Wednesday night, it marked the last time the Cubs have to travel by air until Aug. 6, when they go from Chicago to San Francisco after playing the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.

• Beginning this weekend, the Cubs begin a stretch of 16 "local" games, all at either Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side against the White Sox and Miller Park in Milwaukee.

• From now until Aug. 20, the Cubs play 18 of 29 games at Wrigley Field.

• Of the remaining 68 games on the Cubs' schedule, 47 (70 percent) are against teams that are .500 or below.

• The Cubs have 37 games left against NL Central teams, and they are 22-17 against teams from their own division.

Everything is pointing in the direction of the Cubs. It's up to them to take advantage.