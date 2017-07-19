Montgomery homers as Chicago Cubs beat Braves 8-2 for 6th straight win

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery (38) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs hitting coach John Mallee (11), left, and catching coach Mike Borzello (58) react after a Cubs' run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs left fielder Jon Jay gets help with his eye shade before the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves second baseman Sean Rodriguez (15) as he tries to steal second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery (38) is greeted at the dugout by teammates including manager Joe Maddon, right, after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA -- Mike Montgomery hit his first home run and allowed two hits and one run in six innings to lead the streaking Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Chicago, which stretched its season-best winning streak to six games since the All-Star break. The Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

Kris Bryant, the Cubs' 2016 NL MVP, left the game with a sprained left little finger in the first inning. The team said X-rays were negative and his status is day to day.

Tommy La Stella, who replaced Bryant, also homered and Addison Russell drove in two runs with four hits, including two doubles.