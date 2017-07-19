Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Bears top pick QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to 4-year deal

  • The Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year deal with first-round draft pick quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, team officials announced Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears and quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the second overall pick in this year's draft, have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with a club option for a fifth year.

Trubisky's deal is expected to be worth slightly more than that of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, because of the NFL's rookie wage scale, which was first implemented in 2011. Wentz's four-year contract was for $26.67 million, including a $17.6 million signing bonus.

The Bears' plan is for unrestricted free-agent addition Mike Glennon to be their starting quarterback this season, while Trubisky is groomed as their quarterback of the future.

The 27-year-old Glennon started 13 games as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 and five the next season, but he has thrown just 11 passes in the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old Trubisky was just a one-year starter at North Carolina, but he made the most of it with 30 TD passes against just 6 interceptions. He was the last of the Bears' five draft picks to sign, but he said he wasn't worried about it during the concluding week of OTAs in June.

"I'm going to be out here at practice every day," Trubisky said. "My agent and the Bears' organization are going to handle that. I'm not really sure how that stuff works. I'm here to play football, I'm not worried about contracts."

Trubisky has been more concerned with adapting to the speed of the NFL, learning the Bears' playbook, terminology and perfecting the nuances of taking the snap directly from center, which he did not do at North Carolina.

"There are amazing athletes all over the field, and it's just getting used to that," Trubisky said. " I feel pretty comfortable under center."

Trubisky was asked to go through progressions at North Carolina, much like he will eventually do with the Bears.

"It's football. It's what I was born to do," Trubisky said. "I just gotta come out here, keep learning, keep getting better every day. But yeah I would say it's pretty natural, but there's still so much more I can learn, so much more I can study and so much more I can improve at. So I'm eager to keep doing that and come out working and get better every day."

