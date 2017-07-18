Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/18/2017 8:15 PM

Two Sky players named WNBA all-star reserves

Daily Herald news services

Chicago Sky forward/center Stefanie Dolson and guard Allie Quigley were both named Tuesday as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game.

It is the first all-star selection for Quigley and the second for Dolson, who will represent the Eastern Conference at the game Sunday at KeyArena in Seattle.

In her first season with Chicago after being acquired from Washington in an offseason trade, Dolson earns her second All-Star nod. The fourth-year pro ranks second among Sky players in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (5.8 rpg), both career-high marks.

Allie Quigley, the two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year (2014 and 2015), is now a first-time All-Star. A regular starter for the first time in her nine WNBA seasons, Quigley ranks fourth in the East in scoring (16.4 ppg; five points above her career high) and third in three-point shooting percentage (.427, 38-of-89).

Quigley also will participate in Saturday's 3-point shooting contest alongside New York's Sugar Rodgers, Seattle's Sue Bird, Connecticut's Jasmine Thomas and Minnesota's Maya Moore.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

