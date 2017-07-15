Breaking News Bar
 
Bulls
updated: 7/15/2017 2:10 PM

Rondo signs with Pelicans; Rose still waiting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) reportedly has agreed to a one-year deal to play for New Orleans.

    Former Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) reportedly has agreed to a one-year deal to play for New Orleans.
    Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, according to yahoo.com. The Bulls declined to pick up the second year of Rondo's contract, releasing him on June 30.

By signing with the Pelicans, Rondo will reunite with DeMarcus Cousins, a teammate in Sacramento during the 2015-16 season. There was a report that Cousins encouraged New Orleans to sign Rondo.

Rondo's one season with the Bulls featured plenty of ups and downs, then ended with a "what if?" With Rondo at the top of his game, the Bulls took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoffs series against top-seeded Boston, winning twice on the road. But Rondo broke his thumb late in Game 2 and was sidelined for the rest of the series while the Bulls lost four straight. Rondo joined the Bulls as a free agent last summer.

Another former Bulls point guard still looking for a job is Derrick Rose. There has been talk of mutual interest by Rose and the Milwaukee Bucks. The problem is the Bucks already have 15 players under contract and are above the luxury tax threshold, so they might need to shed some salary before signing anyone else. There hasn't been much buzz about Rose re-signing with the New York Knicks.

Rose posted good numbers for the Knicks last season, but another knee injury shortened his season. He played his last game on March 27 after suffering torn meniscus cartilage in his left knee.

•Twitter @McGrawDHBulls.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account