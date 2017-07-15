Rondo signs with Pelicans; Rose still waiting

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, according to yahoo.com. The Bulls declined to pick up the second year of Rondo's contract, releasing him on June 30.

By signing with the Pelicans, Rondo will reunite with DeMarcus Cousins, a teammate in Sacramento during the 2015-16 season. There was a report that Cousins encouraged New Orleans to sign Rondo.

Rondo's one season with the Bulls featured plenty of ups and downs, then ended with a "what if?" With Rondo at the top of his game, the Bulls took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoffs series against top-seeded Boston, winning twice on the road. But Rondo broke his thumb late in Game 2 and was sidelined for the rest of the series while the Bulls lost four straight. Rondo joined the Bulls as a free agent last summer.

Another former Bulls point guard still looking for a job is Derrick Rose. There has been talk of mutual interest by Rose and the Milwaukee Bucks. The problem is the Bucks already have 15 players under contract and are above the luxury tax threshold, so they might need to shed some salary before signing anyone else. There hasn't been much buzz about Rose re-signing with the New York Knicks.

Rose posted good numbers for the Knicks last season, but another knee injury shortened his season. He played his last game on March 27 after suffering torn meniscus cartilage in his left knee.

