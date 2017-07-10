Kane County Cougars fall short of sweep

BELOIT, WIS. -- Without much offense to show in the road-trip finale, the Kane County Cougars (49-37, 10-9) lost 3-1, failing to pull off the sweep against the Beloit Snappers (41-47, 9-10).

The Cougars avoided their eighth shutout with a run in the final inning. They still managed to win three of four in Beloit and leave Pohlman Field with a winning record in the regular season.

On the mound for the Cougars, it's been a tough-luck second half for righty Ryan Atkinson (2-5). Despite another near quality outing, Atkinson did not receive offensive help as the Snappers scored in the first. After drawing a walk to begin the contest, Mike Martin scored on a two-out RBI single from Kyle Nowlin.

Neither teams would score again until the sixth. With both runs charged to Atkinson, Nowlin added his second RBI hit, a double, and later scored on an Eric Marinez knock as the Snappers took a 3-0 lead. Atkinson left after 5⅓ innings with 9 strikeouts and just 1 walk.

Meanwhile, it was a fantastic winning start with southpaw Zack Erwin (2-2). The Clemson product worked 6 shutout innings of with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk.

With the hold, an equally impressive performance was registered by righty John Gorman. He lasted 2⅔ innings with 4 strikeouts and allowing only 1 run on 1 hit. In for the one-out save, righty Yordys Alejo (2) did allow an RBI single to Luis Silverio.

The Cougars start a six-game homestand Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Bowling Green Hot Rods of the Eastern Division.