Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant says Jon Lester didn't deserve boos

hello

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, right, makes a fielding error as Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, left, runs to third during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs fans react as starting pitcher Jon Lester walks off the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester took the brunt of the boos, but third baseman Kris Bryant said that was unfair.

The Wrigley Field crowd of 41,604 booed when Lester came out of Sunday's 14-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates after just two-thirds of an inning and the Pirates ahead 10-0. The crowd booed again (and also cheered derisively) after reliever Mike Montgomery recorded the final out of the inning.

Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras each committed an error in the inning.

"I don't understand it," Bryant said of the booing. "Just what he brings to the table every day as a teammate and as a person, I can't say enough about that guy.

"He's been so special to me. He's helped me along the way. Big part of the (world-championship) team last year. It's easy to forget sometimes what you (did) last year because this game is all about what you're doing now.

"We realize that, but it was tough. It should have been me (getting booed). I was the reason that all happened. I take full responsibility for it. If I make that play, I think it's zero-zero."

Manager Joe Maddon absolved Bryant of the one-out error, saying physical errors are part of the game.

Montgomery out of the chute:

The Cubs will come out of the all-star break Friday at Baltimore with Mike Montgomery as the starting pitcher.

Kyle Hendricks, who is on the disabled list, will pitch a rehab start Monday for Class AA Tennessee. If Hendricks checks out OK, he could start Saturday against the Orioles.

Montgomery worked 3 innings of relief Sunday. Eddie Butler, another starting pitcher, worked the final 2 innings in the rout.

No taking advantage:

The Cubs appeared to have gotten a break before Sunday's game began. The Pirates scratched starting pitcher Jameson Taillon because they said he had flu-like symptoms. Chad Kuhl was pressed into emergency starting duty and worked 3 innings.

A major milestone:

Rookie Victor Caratini picked up his first major-league hit, a double in the fifth inning. He added a single in the seventh and another double in the ninth to drive in a run.

This and that:

The Cubs head into the all-star break under .500 (43-45) for the first time since they were 40-54 in 2014. … Kyle Schwarber doubled in the second inning. He has extra-base hits in three straight games and is 4-for-14 since being recalled from Class AAA Iowa July 6. … Starting pitcher Jon Lester failed to strike out a batter for the first time since joining the Cubs for the 2015 season. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning.