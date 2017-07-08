Another championship hangover? Bulls summer squad struggles

The Cubs aren't the only team experiencing championship hangover this summer. The Bulls launched defense of their Las Vegas summer league title on Saturday with a 91-75 loss to Dallas.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen was a bright spot, but the Bulls struggled despite starting five players who are expected to be regulars this season. The 7-foot Markkanen finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds. He hit 2 of 5 shots from 3-point range and was active inside.

The two primary point guards, Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne, were not so good. Payne went 1 for 8 from 3-point land to finish with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 turnovers. Dunn got a chance to show off his defense against Mavs' top pick Dennis Smith Jr. (5-for-12 field goals, 14 points). But Dunn hit just 3 of 12 shots and scored 11 points.

Denzel Valentine (12 points) had a mix of good plays and poor decisions. Paul Zipser was off-target, hitting 3 of 11 shots. Former USC center Nikola Jovanovic added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Bulls shot 39 percent as a team and hit 9 of 33 attempts from long range. LSU rookie Antonio Blakeney was the Bulls' most efficient 3-point shooter, going 2-for-3.

Bulls newcomer Zach LaVine, still recovering from a torn ACL, was in the audience wearing a vintage "Baywatch" T-shirt. He told the NBATV crew he's working out every day and has no concerns about his knee. The Bulls' next game is Monday against Atlanta (3 p.m., ESPNU).

