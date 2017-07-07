Breaking News Bar
 
Arlington and Hawthorne selections for Friday's races

Daily Herald Report

Here is today's link to Daily Herald thoroughbred racing handicapper Joe Kristufek's selections for Arlington International Racecourse on Friday, plus Joe Mazzone's selections for harness racing at Hawthorne Racecourse.

• Joe Kristufek has been involved in racing for more than 20 years and serves as the Daily Herald's handicapper. He is also the TV analyst for racing at Churchill Downs and Arlington Park's morning line maker. You can follow him on Twitter @JoeyDaKRacing. Joe Mazzone has been involved in harness racing as an analyst, publicist for more than 30 years. You can follow him on Twitter @JMazzracing51.

