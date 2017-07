Kyle Schwarber returning to Chicago Cubs

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Iowa Cubs infielder Kyle Schwarber reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a Triple-A baseball against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Chicago Cubs have recalled Kyle Schwarber from Class AAA Iowa.

The Cubs are placing John Lackey on the disabled list to make room on the roster for Schwarber.

Schwarber was optioned to Class AAA Iowa on June 22 to work on his game.