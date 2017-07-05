Bulls announce summer league roster

The Bulls announced their roster for the upcoming Las Vegas summer league. The list includes rookie Lauri Markkanen and newcomer Kris Dunn, plus a few veterans. Associated Press

The Bulls might be aiming to get a lottery pick next season, but they'll enter the Las Vegas summer league as the defending champs.

The Bulls announced their summer roster Wednesday. It includes veterans Denzel Valentine, Paul Zipser and Cameron Payne, along with newcomer Kris Dunn and rookie Lauri Markkanen. Valentine hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer to win last year's summer title game.

Action tips off for the Bulls on Saturday against Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on NBATV. Randy Brown will coach the summer squad.

The rest of the roster features a few familiar names. Former Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono was a valuable player on the Wildcats' national championship team in 2016.

Six-foot-4 former LSU guard Antonio Blakeney averaged 17.2 points last season as a sophomore. Another guard is 6-2 Brady Heslip, who shot 46 percent from 3-point range for Baylor in 2014 and played in the D-League last season.

Jerrelle Benimon, a 6-8 power forward, ranked second in the country in rebounds for Towson in 2014 and played in China last season. The rest of the roster includes 6-10 Chris Walker, who left Florida in 2015; 6-6 shooting guard Dejan Todorovic, who's played in Spain; 7-0 former UConn center Amida Brimah and 6-11 former USC center Nikola Jovanovic.

The Bulls also officially signed Markkanen on Wednesday. His rookie-scale contract would give him a first-year salary of $3.82 million.

