Happ homers twice as Cubs beat Reds

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Jake Arrieta pitched 1-hit ball for 7 innings without allowing a stolen base on Sunday, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs (41-41) salvaged the final game of their series.

Injuries to the starting lineup and inconsistencies in the rotation have left the defending World Series champions treading water. Arrieta (8-6) was coming off a subpar performance that created friction and a surprise move.

The Nationals stole 7 bases off Arrieta during their 6-1 win on Tuesday, and catcher Miguel Montero complained afterward about the pitcher's move to the plate with runners on base. Montero was designated for assignment the following day.

Back in the ballpark where he threw a no-hitter last season, Arrieta was back in form, allowing only Joey Votto's first-inning single and a pair of walks -- the Reds were never in position to try to steal. Votto singled home a pair of runs in the eighth off Koji Uehara.

Happ grew up in the Pittsburgh area and played at the University of Cincinnati, including one game at Great American Ball Park. The first-round pick from 2015 hit a 2-run homer and a solo shot off Tim Adleman (5-5). The rookie added an RBI single, the third time he's driven in 4 runs in a game.

Anthony Rizzo also had a solo homer, and Javier Baez doubled home a run as the Cubs prevented a three-game sweep.

For the Cubs, Ben Zobrist started in right field, his first start since returning from a sore left wrist that sidelined him for 17 games. He was activated a day earlier and pinch hit.