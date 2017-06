Mazzone's Hawthorne selections for Thursday's races

Here is today's link to Joe Mazzone's selections for Hawthorne Racecourse on Thursday. Click on the PDF below to download and print the complete selections, brought to you in part by the Daily Herald and Hawthorne Racecourse, with live racing through Sept. 25. Click on the PDF below to download and print the file.

• Joe Mazzone has been involved in harness racing as an analyst, publicist for more than 30 years. You can follow him on Twitter @JMazzracing51.