Chicago Cubs cut ties with catcher Miguel Montero

A day after Miguel Montero blamed Jake Arrieta for Washington collecting 7 steals in a game, the Cubs have sent the veteran catcher packing.

According to sources, Montero will be designated for assignment and the Cubs will call up catcher Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa.

The Nationals, taking advantage of the Arrieta-Montero battery, stole seven bases without being caught once in the first four innings on the way to a 6-1 victory at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

Montero was 0-for-31 in throwing out runners this year, but he blamed his batterymates.

"It really (stinks) because the stolen bases go with me," he said. "When you really look at it, the pitcher doesn't give me any time.

"So it's like, 'Yeah, Miggy can't throw nobody out, but my pitchers don't hold anybody on … If I don't get a chance to throw, that's the reason they were running left and right today because they know he (Arrieta) was slow to the plate. Simple as that.

"It's a shame that it's my fault because I didn't throw anybody out."

Montero was asked if he talked to Arrieta about it.

"We talk every year in spring training, but it's frustrating because it seems like nobody really cares about it, like, 'OK, I got to pitch, and if they run, they run. I don't care,' " he said.

Wednesday morning, in his weekly interview with ESPN 1000-AM, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo acknowledge that Montero was frustrated, but also said the veteran should not have pointed the finger when he spoke with the media.

"It's his second time barking at the media and not just going to his teammates," Rizzo said, referring to Montero's critical remarks about his limited playing time after the Cubs won the World Series. "As a veteran like he is, you'd think he'd make smart decisions about it."

After the Cubs made their move Wednesday, Montero sent this series of tweets to followers:

•@miggymont26: "To the city of Chicago

Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support."

• @miggymont26: "It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates -- good luck to everyone of you."

• @miggymont26: "Thank you also to each staff member, it was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization. Chicago will always be in my heart"

• @miggymont26: #WeAreGood

During spring training, Montero said he did not want to be a clubhouse cancer, and he and manager Joe Maddon had dinner in Arizona to iron out any differences they might have had.

Caratini, 23, is batting .343 at Iowa with 8 home runs and 54 RBI in 68 games this season. Caratini also has thrown out 12 runners this season, and runners have stolen 31 bases when he has played.