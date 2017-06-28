Breaking News Bar
 
Bandits cruise past Akron 9-1

Daily Herald news services

AKRON, Ohio -- Behind an instant offensive explosion in the opening inning, the Bandits cruised past the Akron Racers, 9-1, on Wednesday night at Firestone Stadium.

After Sammy Marshall reached on an error leading off the game, the Bandits' center fielder stole second to get into scoring position. Emily Carosone then singled up the middle to score Marshall, followed by a 2-RBI double from Stacy May-Johnson.

With 3 runs off a pair of hits in the frame, the Bandits provided starting pitcher Haylie Wagner (7-2) with plenty of support as she earned her seventh win of the season. The southpaw was in control throughout, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits in 5 innings of work.

Maintaining a 3-1 lead into the fifth, the Bandits put up a crooked number to put the game out of reach. A 6-run inning was sparked by a 2-RBI single from rookie catcher Sahvanna Jaquish, who recorded a hit for the eighth time in her last 12 games. During Chicago's first eight games of a nine-game road trip, the former LSU standout has racked up seven RBI.

Alexa Peterson continued to rough up Akron starter Megan Betsa (1-1) with a 2-out, 2-RBI double down the left field line, extending the Bandits' to 7-1 in the fifth. They would tack on two additional runs via a wild pitch and an error.

Betsa departed in lieu of Racers' reliever Laura Winter after 4.2 innings, thought she only responsible for 1 earned run in the game. Akron committed 4 errors in the contest.

A pair of shutdown innings from rookie right-hander Breanna Wonderly clinched the win for the Bandits.

