Accam, McCarty earn national team calls

Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty and forward David Accam will miss time after being called up by their national teams.

McCarty could miss several weeks while playing with the United States national team in the Gold Cup in July. The United States opened camp for the Gold Cup on Sunday.

Accam, who had 3 goals and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 Fire win against Orlando City SC, was called up by Ghana. Ghana will play Mexico on Wednesday and the United States next Saturday in Gold Cup warmup games.

Both players will miss the Fire's U.S. Open Cup game Wednesday at FC Cincinnati as well Saturday's home game against Vancouver. McCarty also will miss more games.

Also called into camp by U.S. coach Bruce Arena was Downers Grove native Eric Lichaj. Lichaj, a defender, plays for Nottingham Forest in England. He has 11 national team caps.