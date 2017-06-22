Cubs send Kyle Schwarber to Iowa, place Jason Heyward on DL

The Chicago Cubs are sending struggling hitter Kyle Schwarber to Class AAA Iowa.

Sources confirmed Thursday morning that the Cubs will send Schwarber to Iowa and place right fielder Jason Heyward on the disabled list with an injured left hand. Heyward scraped his hand trying to catch a ball last weekend in Pittsburgh.

The Cubs will call up pitcher Dylan Floro and outfielder Mark Zagunis from Iowa for Thursday night's game at Miami against the Marlins.

Schwarber, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury before playing in the World Series, has a hitting line of .171/.295/.378 with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 36 walks and 75 strikeouts in 222 at-bats. He began the season as the Cubs' leadoff man, but he was taken out of that role after struggling at the plate.

Zagunis has a line at Iowa of .249/399/.474 with 11 homers and 35 RBI. The Cubs selected him in the third round of the 2014 draft. He will be looking to make his major-league debut. Floro was up with the Cubs earlier this season.

Schwarber's numbers

Here are Kyle Schwarber's stats with the Cubs in 2017:

Games: 64

Plate appearances: 261

At-bats: 222

Runs: 31

Hits: 38

Doubles: 10

Home runs: 12

RBI: 28

Walks: 36

Strikeouts: 75

BA: .171

OBP: .295

OPS: .378

Source: baseball-reference.com