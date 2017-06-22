Bulls send Butler to Minnesota; draft Markkanen

hello

The Bulls pulled a stunning trade on draft night Thursday, sending three-time all-star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick of the draft Associated Press file photo

The Bulls fired coach Tom Thibodeau two years ago, but sent him a generous parting gift on Thursday.

Shortly after the draft began, the Bulls agreed to a deal sending three-time all-star Jimmy Butler to play for Thibodeau in Minnesota. The Bulls will receive shooting guard Zach LaVine, point guard Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick in the draft, while sending the No. 16 pick to the Timberwolves.

With the No. 7 pick, the Bulls chose 7-foot Lauri Markkanen from Arizona. He's a big man, but renowned for his outside shooting. The native of Finland shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range during his lone college season, averaging 15.6 points per game. Coincidentally, Markkanen said he grew up rooting for the Timberwolves.

The Bulls were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season and this move can't bode well for the future of restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic.

LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee in early February, so it's not clear if he'll be ready for the start of the season. The 6-5 LaVine, a two-time slam dunk contest champ, averaged 18.9 points last season, his third in the NBA. LaVine was chosen two picks after the Bulls took Doug McDermott in the 2014 draft.

Dunn was the No. 5 overall pick last year out of Providence, but he didn't play much as a rookie, averaging 3.8 points.

Butler was named third-team All-NBA after his sixth NBA season. He spent Thursday in Paris, meeting up with now former teammate Dwyane Wade.