Bears begin training camp in Bourbonnais on July 26

The Bears will report to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais for their 16th consecutive training camp on Wednesday, July 26.

The first of 10 practices open to the public is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 and the final workout is at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The Bears have two additional practices that are not open to the public. All practices will begin at 11:15, 11:30, 11:40 a.m. or 12:05 p.m.

For the first time this year, training camp practices will require a free ticket for entry. Tickets are accessible by signing up in advance at ChicagoBears.com/camp.

Training camp will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. during open practices. The first 1,000 fans to enter practice each day will receive either a Bears button mirror, rally flag, headband, fan wig, fidget spinner, foam fan, lapel pin, eye black or a magnet schedule.

All practice dates and times are tentative and subject to change because of weather or other factors. Fans can go to ChicagoBears.com for changes.

The Bears will also host a Family Fest at Soldier Field at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Bears camp

Here's a glance at the tentative training camp schedule for the Bears at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais:

Day, date: time

Thursday, July 27: 11:15 a.m. (no pads)

Friday, July 28: 11:40 a.m. (closed to the public)

Saturday, July 29: 11:15 a.m. (Vamos Bears Day and Back to School Fair)

Sunday, July 30: 11:15 a.m. (Youth Football Day)

Monday, July 31: 11:30 a.m. (no pads)

Tuesday, Aug. 1: OFF

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 11:15 a.m. (Ladies Day)

Thursday, Aug. 3: 11:15 a.m.

Friday Aug. 4: 11:40 a.m. (closed to the public)

Saturday, Aug. 5: 3 p.m. (Family Fest at Soldier Field)

Sunday, Aug. 6: OFF

Monday, Aug. 7: 11:15 a.m. (Armed Forces Day)

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: OFF

Thursday, Aug. 10: Bears vs. Broncos (Soldier Field)

Friday, Aug. 11: OFF

Saturday, Aug. 12: 12:05 pm (Kids Day) (no pads)

Sunday, Aug. 13: 11:15 a.m.

