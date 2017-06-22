Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/22/2017 8:02 PM

Bears begin training camp in Bourbonnais on July 26

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bob LeGere
 
 

The Bears will report to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais for their 16th consecutive training camp on Wednesday, July 26.

The first of 10 practices open to the public is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 and the final workout is at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The Bears have two additional practices that are not open to the public. All practices will begin at 11:15, 11:30, 11:40 a.m. or 12:05 p.m.

For the first time this year, training camp practices will require a free ticket for entry. Tickets are accessible by signing up in advance at ChicagoBears.com/camp.

Training camp will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. during open practices. The first 1,000 fans to enter practice each day will receive either a Bears button mirror, rally flag, headband, fan wig, fidget spinner, foam fan, lapel pin, eye black or a magnet schedule.

All practice dates and times are tentative and subject to change because of weather or other factors. Fans can go to ChicagoBears.com for changes.

The Bears will also host a Family Fest at Soldier Field at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Bears camp

Here's a glance at the tentative training camp schedule for the Bears at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais:

Day, date: time

Thursday, July 27: 11:15 a.m. (no pads)

Friday, July 28: 11:40 a.m. (closed to the public)

Saturday, July 29: 11:15 a.m. (Vamos Bears Day and Back to School Fair)

Sunday, July 30: 11:15 a.m. (Youth Football Day)

Monday, July 31: 11:30 a.m. (no pads)

Tuesday, Aug. 1: OFF

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 11:15 a.m. (Ladies Day)

Thursday, Aug. 3: 11:15 a.m.

Friday Aug. 4: 11:40 a.m. (closed to the public)

Saturday, Aug. 5: 3 p.m. (Family Fest at Soldier Field)

Sunday, Aug. 6: OFF

Monday, Aug. 7: 11:15 a.m. (Armed Forces Day)

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: OFF

Thursday, Aug. 10: Bears vs. Broncos (Soldier Field)

Friday, Aug. 11: OFF

Saturday, Aug. 12: 12:05 pm (Kids Day) (no pads)

Sunday, Aug. 13: 11:15 a.m.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account