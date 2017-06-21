Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Addison Russell's wife files for divorce, refuses to talk to MLB

  • Addison Russell's wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melisa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted. Russell issued a statement Thursday, June 8,2 017, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Daily Herald staff report

Addison Russell's wife is filing for divorce, espn.com is reporting.

ESPN is also reporting that Melisa Russell will not talk to Major League Baseball officials looking into domestic abuse claims against the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

The abuse allegation is based on social media posts by a person who claimed to be a friend of Russell's wife.

Russell, 23, is in his third season with the Cubs. He and Melisa have a child born last August, and Russell also has another child from a previous relationship.

Russell issued a statement on June 8, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Article Comments ()
