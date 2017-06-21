Mike McGraw's NBA mock draft

hello

Washington guard Markelle Fultz is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Associated Press

By Mike McGraw

mmcgraw@dailyherald.com

With the 2017 NBA Draft unfolding Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brookly (7 p.m. ESPN), here's our prediction for how the first-round selections may fall:

Team Player Ht Pos School/Country

1. Philadelphia Markelle Fultz 6-4 PG Washington

2. L.A. Lakers Lonzo Ball 6-6 PG UCLA

3. Boston Jayson Tatum 6-8 SF Duke

4. Phoenix Josh Jackson 6-8 SF Kansas

5. Sacramento De'Aaron Fox 6-4 PG Kentucky

6. Orlando Jonathan Isaac 6-10 PF Florida State

7. Minnesota Lauri Markkanen 7-0 PF Arizona

8. New York Frank Ntilikina 6-5 PG France

9. Dallas Malik Monk 6-4 SG Kentucky

10. Sacramento Dennis Smith 6-3 PG North Carolina St.

11. Charlotte Luke Kennard 6-6 SG Duke

12. Detroit Zach Collins 7-0 C Gonzaga

13. Denver Kyle Kuzma 6-9 PF Utah

14. Miami Donovan Mitchell 6-2 SG Louisville

15. Portland Justin Patton 6-11 C Creighton

16. Bulls OG Anunoby 6-8 PF Indiana

17. Milwaukee Jarrett Allen 6-11 C Texas

18. Indiana T.J. Leaf 6-10 PF UCLA

19. Atlanta John Collins 6-10 PF Wake Forest

20. Portland Justin Jackson 6-8 SF North Carolina

21. Oklahoma City Semi Ojeyele 6-6 SF SMU

22. Brooklyn Harry Giles 6-10 PF Duke

23. Toronto D.J. Wilson 6-10 PF Michigan

24. Utah Bam Adebayo 6-10 PF Kentucky

25. Orlando Tony Bradley 6-10 C North Carolina

26. Portland Ike Anigbogu 6-10 C UCLA

27. LA Lakers Caleb Swanigan 6-9 PF Purdue

28. LA Lakers Isaiah Hartenstein 7-0 C Zalgiris

29. San Antonio Derrick White 6-5 PG Colorado

30. Utah Terrance Ferguson 6-7 SG Adelaide