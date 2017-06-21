Mike McGraw's NBA mock draft

By Mike McGraw
With the 2017 NBA Draft unfolding Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brookly (7 p.m. ESPN), here's our prediction for how the first-round selections may fall:
Team Player Ht Pos School/Country
1. Philadelphia Markelle Fultz 6-4 PG Washington
2. L.A. Lakers Lonzo Ball 6-6 PG UCLA
3. Boston Jayson Tatum 6-8 SF Duke
4. Phoenix Josh Jackson 6-8 SF Kansas
5. Sacramento De'Aaron Fox 6-4 PG Kentucky
6. Orlando Jonathan Isaac 6-10 PF Florida State
7. Minnesota Lauri Markkanen 7-0 PF Arizona
8. New York Frank Ntilikina 6-5 PG France
9. Dallas Malik Monk 6-4 SG Kentucky
10. Sacramento Dennis Smith 6-3 PG North Carolina St.
11. Charlotte Luke Kennard 6-6 SG Duke
12. Detroit Zach Collins 7-0 C Gonzaga
13. Denver Kyle Kuzma 6-9 PF Utah
14. Miami Donovan Mitchell 6-2 SG Louisville
15. Portland Justin Patton 6-11 C Creighton
16. Bulls OG Anunoby 6-8 PF Indiana
17. Milwaukee Jarrett Allen 6-11 C Texas
18. Indiana T.J. Leaf 6-10 PF UCLA
19. Atlanta John Collins 6-10 PF Wake Forest
20. Portland Justin Jackson 6-8 SF North Carolina
21. Oklahoma City Semi Ojeyele 6-6 SF SMU
22. Brooklyn Harry Giles 6-10 PF Duke
23. Toronto D.J. Wilson 6-10 PF Michigan
24. Utah Bam Adebayo 6-10 PF Kentucky
25. Orlando Tony Bradley 6-10 C North Carolina
26. Portland Ike Anigbogu 6-10 C UCLA
27. LA Lakers Caleb Swanigan 6-9 PF Purdue
28. LA Lakers Isaiah Hartenstein 7-0 C Zalgiris
29. San Antonio Derrick White 6-5 PG Colorado
30. Utah Terrance Ferguson 6-7 SG Adelaide