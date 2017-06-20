Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 6/20/2017 8:33 PM

MLB says Chicago Cubs' Rizzo violated rule, closes the issue

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges stays on the ground after tagging out Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during a collision at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in Chicago.

    San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges stays on the ground after tagging out Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during a collision at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in Chicago.

  • play this video Maddon on Rizzo

    Video: Maddon on Rizzo

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo got "the call" Tuesday from Major League Baseball's Joe Torre about his running into San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges in Monday's 3-2 Cubs victory.

Torre, baseball's chief disciplinarian, told Rizzo he indeed violated the rule against going out of one's way to initiate contact with the catcher at home plate.

Rizzo's punishment was that Hedges held on to the ball and tagged him out. There will be no further action taken by MLB.

"I just had a good call with Mr. Torre," Rizzo said. "He explained the rule more in depth to me. He said according to the rules it was a violation.

"There's not going to be any discipline because the way I explained it to him, the way I was going, there was zero intent to be malicious toward Austin Hedges. It was a good conversation, and I'm happy they came to closure on it.

"I went in with a kind of last-second slide, not really sure what to do, where to go. That's his (Torre's) understanding of it, too. It's not like I was going in trying to end Austin Hedges' career."

Rule 6.01 (I) states that "a runner attempting to score may not deviate from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate), or otherwise initiate an avoidable collision. If, in the judgment of the umpire, a runner attempting to score initiates contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate) in such a manner, the umpire shall declare the runner out (regardless of whether the player covering home plate maintains possession of the ball)."

Rizzo was attempting to score on a flyball to center field by Kris Bryant. Former Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur threw Rizzo out as Rizzo crashed into Hedges.

After the game, Padres manager Andy Green called the play a "cheap shot," but he stopped short of calling Rizzo a dirty player.

"I stand pretty much by everything I said last night," Green said Tuesday. "I feel like it (Torre's ruling) was the right read on the situation. According to baseball, it is the right read.

"I go back to what I said last night. I don't think in any way, shape or form he's a dirty baseball player. I think it's one of those plays he makes a decision in a split second. He violated a rule, a rule that's designed to protect the health of my catcher, the health of every catcher in baseball."

Cub general manager Jed Hoyer said the rule is a good one. It was put in to protect catchers.

"I think it's taken collisions out of the game," Hoyer said. "With concussions now, with the value of catchers, I don't think you want to see collisions.

"Ultimately, I think his path deviated a little bit toward the catcher, which is obviously against the rules. I do think it's hard for the baserunner. You're trying to make a decision on exactly where to slide and when to slide."

Still no-go for Heyward:

Right fielder Jason Heyward was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game because of a scraped left hand. He suffered the injury going for a flyball Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Manager Joe Maddon said there is no talk yet of putting Heyward on the disabled list. Heyward said he'd like to play Wednesday but that he had to be "realistic."

Schwarber bruised:

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber sat out at the start of Tuesday's game after fouling a pitch off his right ankle Monday. An X-ray was negative.

"It looked like I had a baseball on my ankle," he said. "I felt like a ball was hit in the gap, I wasn't going to be able to make a play on it."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account