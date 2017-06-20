Drafted a second time, Danielak signs with A's

Patience served Hersey product Mike Danielak.

Drafted last summer by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Danielak opted instead to return to Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH, for his senior year.

A second knee surgery to address patellar tendinitis in his left knee proved to be a difference-maker for him, and the decision to stay put ended up allowing him to finish his degree in economics and also improve his overall strength.

"I was in constant pain," said Danielak. "It affected baseball for sure, but beyond that it was really affecting everyday life for me.

With regained strength came improved velocity on his fastball, and the 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander delivered a strong spring season, finishing 7-2 with a 2.64 ERA and earning Ivy League third-team recognition. He had five straight wins to start the season, including victories over nationally ranked programs in Miami and Central Florida.

The Oakland Athletics were impressed enough to draft Danielak in the 19th round of the recent MLB draft.

Danielak signed with the A's and has reported to Arizona for a mini-camp before getting his assignment for the rest of the summer. It looks like his destination might be the Vermont Lake Monsters, a short season Class A affiliate.

"My goal is to make it to the bigs," said Danielak. "So for me and anybody in my position, it's about getting out there and putting up numbers. If I can do that, the rest will take care of itself."

Danielak excelled in high school under coach Bob Huber, helping the Huskies to a Mid-Suburban League title and earning conference player of the year honors.

And Howe: Prospect shortstop and pitcher Ryan Howe has committed to Purdue University.

As a junior for the MSL East champion Knights this spring, Howe hit .317 with 3 homers and 25 RBI and finished 5-1 on the mound with a 1.50 ERA for coach Ross Giusti.

"He simply gets the job done and leads by his actions on the field," Giusti told the Daily Herald for Howe's inclusion on the all-area team. "It will be nice to have him back for one more year."