Best player available at No. 16 may not match Chicago Bulls' greatest draft need

The Chicago Bulls and Jimmy Butler may have set a record for widest range of rumors in one day.
One report said Butler was telling the Bulls to send him to Cleveland, then another claimed Butler told the Cavaliers he'd prefer to stay in Chicago.
History of No. 16 overall draft picks in NBAThe Chicago Bulls have the 16th pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Here's a look at past No. 16 draft choices, along with a comment by Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald:
All-time best at No. 16: John Stockton (1984), Hedo Turkoglu (2000), Metta World Peace (1999)
Last 10 years:2016: Boston, Guerschon Yabuselem, F, France McGraw: Eurostash forward may become future asset for Celtics.
2015: Boston, Terry Rozier, G, Louisville A decent role player who can provide some scoring off bench.
2014: Bulls, Jusuf Nurkic, C, Bosnia Bulls traded Nurkic and SG Gary Harris for Doug McDermott; Nurkic played well after being traded to Portland last season.
2013: Boston, Lucas Nogueira, C, Brazil Traded to Toronto, Nogueira has been a staple in the D-League.
2012: Houston, Royce White, F, Iowa State White has played in just 3 NBA games due to an anxiety disorder.
2011: Philadelphia, Nikola Vucevic, C, Switzerland He posted some nice offensive numbers for Orlando.
2010: Minnesota, Luke Babbitt, SF, Nevada Reliable 3-point threat playing low minutes for 3 NBA teams.
2009: Bulls, James Johnson, SF, Wake Forest Didn't stay with Bulls long, but had best season of career in Miami.
2008: Philadelphia, Marreese Speights, C, Florida Decent backup big man won a ring with Golden State.
2007: Washington, Nick Young, SG, USC Erratic shooter with Lakers has become a poor man's J.R. Smith.
While Tuesday ended with no news regarding Butler, the Bulls continue to prepare for Thursday's NBA draft. Barring a trade, the Bulls have the No. 16 pick in the first round and No. 38 in the second.
If the Bulls do trade Butler, they'd be looking to add a top-10 pick, but there are a couple of hang-ups with that scenario. Cleveland does not have a top-10 selection, and the Cavs parted ways with general manager David Griffin on Monday.
There is talk Cleveland might try to engage a team such as Phoenix in a three-way trade to get Butler. But would the rebuilding Suns actually give up the No. 4 pick for Kevin Love? Doubtful.
Boston has the No. 3 pick, after trading down from No. 1, but the Bulls don't have much leverage here. The Celtics have a young team, more high draft picks on the way and cap space to add a free agent like Utah's Brendan Hayward this summer. Boston GM Danny Ainge may be in no hurry to make a big trade.
So if the Bulls stand pat and utilize the No. 16 selection, they could look at a variety of positions. The needs that stand out most are another 3-point shooter and an athletic wing who might be able to move into the lineup when Dwyane Wade wraps up his Bulls career.
A couple of good options are Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell and French combo guard Frank Ntilinka, but most mock drafts have those guys going before No. 16.
Here are a few guys who are more likely to be on the board when the Bulls pick: