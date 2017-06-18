Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/18/2017 4:25 PM

Rizzo leads Cubs over Pirates 7-1

  Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo points to his dugout after hitting a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- John Lackey and three relievers combined on a 3-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his 3 hits to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.

The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh and improved to 34-34 this season.

Lackey (5-7) allowed 2 hits and struck out 4 over 6 innings. Carl Edwards Jr., Hector Rondon and Brian Duensing finished up for the Cubs.

Batting leadoff, Rizzo doubled and scored in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a 2-run homer in the seventh. The home run was Rizzo's 16th of the year, surpassing Kris Bryant for the team lead.

Willson Contreras drove in 3 runs with a pair of doubles. John Jay had 3 hits with an RBI and scored twice.

The first 4 Cubs runs came against Jameson Taillon (3-2), who made his second start since returning from surgery to treat testicular cancer. Taillon gave up 8 hits in 5 innings while striking out 4.

Ian Happ added a solo homer in the ninth, his eighth of the season.

Jordy Mercer homered leading off the fifth for the Pirates.

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward exited in the fourth inning with a left hand abrasion. Heyward injured himself attempting to play a ball in foul territory in the second. He attempted to stay in the game after getting it taped up and popped out at the plate in the third.

Shortstop Addison Russell did not start to rest a sore right ankle. Russell hurt it running the bases on Saturday.

